GB APPOINTMENT: Slava coaching for club and country

Slava Koulikov will be coaching for club and country next season.

The Phantoms chief has been appointed as the new head coach of the Great Britain Under 20 team.

Koulikov succeeds Tom Watkins, who he has assisted for the past two seasons, in the national post and will lead the team into their World Championship event.

“I’m honoured to be given the role,” said Koulikov. “There is a lot of hard work ahead because we have set high short and long-term goals.

“I’m thankful to Tom for first bringing me into the GB programme and also to Tony Hand and the board for trusting me to become head coach.”

Hand, who is the Ice Hockey UK national development boss, described Koulikov as the ‘perfect fit’ for the position.

“Slava is very well respected within the UK game,” said Hand. “He has head coach experience at club level and knows the GB system from his time with the Under 20s in the past two years.”