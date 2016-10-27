Ferrara brings up the century against Hull

Captain James Ferrara reached a notable milestone last weekend.

The 28 year-old brought up a century of goals in Phantoms colours when striking during their 8-3 demolition of Hull in the English Premier League.

And Ferrara admits he had no idea of the significance of his strike until hearing it announced on the Planet Ice tannoy!

He said: “It’s always nice to score, but I had no idea it was such a special goal until afterwards.

“Now I’ve had time to reflect, I am very proud to reached 100 goals for Phantoms.

“It has probably taken me longer that it should have done to get there, but I’m glad that I was able to do it on our home ice and in front of my family.”

Ferrara selects his five most satisfying goals . . .

1 – vs Telford 2005/06.

I’ll never forget my first Phantoms goal even though it was a long time ago! I skated round the back of the net and managed to squeeze the puck under their goalie on a wraparound.

2 – vs Sheffield 2010/11

I was really happy with this goal at the time. Chris Allen skated out from behind our net to the blue line and played a pass to me on the right. I was skating at full speed when I received the puck and took a slap shot that flew into the top corner.

3 – vs Telford 2010/11

I have only ever scored two hat-tricks for Phantoms and my third goal in this game is one of my favourites. I received a pass on our blue line and skated round a couple of players in the neutral zone before catching a defenceman flat-footed. I then skated across the front of goal and shot the puck over the netminder’s pad.

4 – vs Hull 2016/17

My 100th goal last Saturday night will certainly go down as one of my most memorable. I was playing as a defenceman so found myself close to the blue line as we had the puck in Hull’s zone. I took a shot and our forwards did such a good job of screening their goalie that it went in.

5 – vs Manchester 2014/15 (play-off final)

This was definitely a lucky one, but it is also my favourite because of the occasion.

To score the final goal at Coventry to confirm us as play-off champions was a great momemt.