Edgars Bebris is loving life back in the Phantoms fold.

The powerful forward spoke of his desire to challenge for trophies after making a return to the club last month.

Now, after seven appearances back in blue and white, during which time he helped the club reach the EPL Cup final, he is confident that can happen.

Bebris, the scorer of four goals and provider of seven assists since returning, said: “I’m enjoying being back. It has been easy to settle in again. Everything is familiar to me here – the city, the rink and most of the guys in the locker room.

“The team is playing well despite the fact we have a lot of guys out. We all believe in the systems the coaching staff put in place and in each other, and I think it is possible for us to win trophies.”

Bebris was a member of the Phantoms’ play-off winning team of 2014-15 and also spent last term with the club as they finished as league and EPL Cup runners-up.

He moved to Manchester in the summer, but was handed a return to Bretton.

It was a well-timed move both the city club and the player given that Manchester have now withdrawn from the EPL.

The cash-strapped Phoenix, who are without a permanent base, made the announcement on Tuesday.

It is understood that league chiefs favour awarding all future Manchester fixtures as a 5-0 victory to the opposing team, rather than expunging the results of the 38 games the club had completed ahead of their demise.

Phantoms have won all three outings against Manchester so far. They were due to face them again on February 15 (home), March 5 (away) and March 12 (home).