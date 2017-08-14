2017-2018 FIXTURES: Phantoms start league season at home

Peterborough Phantoms will start their new league season with a home fixture.
They will entertain Bracknell Bees in their opening NIHL South League game on Saturday September 16 (7pm).
The pre-season friendlies start on September 2 and 3 with the two-legged Billy Glover Memorial game against Basingstoke Bison. The following weekend they play Swindon Wildcats home and away in two more friendlies.
PHANTOMS 2017-2018 FIXTURES
Saturday 2nd September – AWAY Basingstoke Bison (Challenge)
Sunday 3rd September – HOME Basingstoke Bison (Challenge)
Saturday 9th September – AWAY Swindon Wildcats (Challenge)
Sunday 10th September – HOME Swindon Wildcats (Challenge)
Saturday 16th September – HOME Bracknell Bees (League)
Sunday 17th September – AWAY Hull Pirates (Cup)
Saturday 23rd September – HOME Streatham HC (League)
Sunday 24th September – AWAY MK Thunder (League)
Saturday 30th September – HOME Cardiff Fire (League)
Sunday 1st October - AWAY Cardiff Fire (League)
Saturday 7th October HOME Hull Pirates (League)
Sunday 8th October - AWAY Sheffield Steeldogs (Cup)
Saturday 14th October - HOME Invicta Dynamo (League)
Saturday 21st October - HOME Swindon Wildcats (League)
Saturday 28th October - HOME Sheffield Steeldogs (Cup)
Sunday 29th October - AWAY Invicta Dynamo (League)
Saturday 4th November - HOME London Raiders (League)
Sunday 5th November - AWAY Swindon WIldcats (League)
Saturday 11th November - HOME MK Thunder (League)
Sunday 12th November - AWAY Hull Pirates (Cup)
Saturday 18th November - HOME Basingstoke Bison (Cup)
Sunday 19th November - AWAY Bracknell Bees (League)
Saturday 25th November - AWAY Sheffield Steeldogs (Cup)
Sunday 26th November - AWAY Invicta Dynamo (League)
Saturday 2nd December - HOME Sheffield Steeldogs (League)
Sunday 3rd December - AWAY London Raiders (League)
Sunday 3rd December - AWAY Basingstoke Bison (Cup)
Sunday 10th December - HOME London Raiders (League)
Saturday 23rd Decembner - HOME Swindon Wildcats (League)
Friday 29th December - AWAY Swindon Wildcats (League)
Saturday 30th December - AWAY Basingstoke Bison (League)
Monday 1st January - HOME Basingstoke Bison (League)
Saturday 20th January - AWAY MK Thunder (League)
Sunday 21st January - HOME Invicta Dyanamo (League)
Saturday 27th January - HOME Cardiff Fire (League)
Sunday 28th January - AWAY Cardiff Fire (League)
Saturday 3rd February - AWAY Basingstoke Bison (League)
Saturday 10th February - HOME Bracknell Bees (League)
Sunday 11th February - AWAY (Streatham HC (League)
Saturday 17th February - HOME MK Thunder (League)
Sunday 18th February - AWAY Bracknell Bees (League)
Saturday 24th February - AWAY London Raiders (League)
Saturday 3rd March - HOME Basingstoke Bison (League)
Saturday 10th March - HOME Streatham HC (League)
Almost Done!
Registering with Peterborough Telegraph means you're ok with our terms and conditions.