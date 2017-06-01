More success for the Phantoms junior set-up

There was another extremely successful weekend for the Phantoms Junior Academy as several youngsters represented the South East Region in the English Ice Hockey Association showpiece Inter-Conference Tournament.

Peterborough were heavily represented in all agroups (Under 11, Under 13, Under 15 and Under 17) as they took on opposition from the South West, Midlands and Northern regions of England plus teams representing Scotland.

And for those in the Under 13 and Under 15 squads it was a golden weekend.

The Under 13s beat Scotland to the gold medal with the Under 15s defeating Midlands in their final.

To top this off the club was proudly represented with selections to the tournament’s All Star teams with Archie Salisbury making the defence for the Under 11s and Bradley Bowering also making the defence for the Under 15 All Stars.

With 16 players representing the Phantoms Junior set-up it wrapped up one of, if not the, most successful season in the club’s 35-year history.

Phantoms juniors involved were:

Under 11 - Archie Salisbury (Captain), Louie Kynaston, Tyler Bates.

Under 13 - Billy Thorpe, James White, Leo Markey, Mark Bowering (assistant coach) and Elouise Porter (reserve).

Under 15 - Bradley Bowering, Ross Clarke, Jarvis Hunt, Craig Ellis.

Under 17 - Jack Escott, Ryan Winters, Will Leech, Taylor Romeo and Jamie Gilbert (reserve).