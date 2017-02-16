LATEST NEWS: Susters banned for disciplinary reasons

Hot prospect Martins Susters will play no further part in Peterborough Phantoms’ challenge for English Premier League honours this season.

The city club have confirmed this afternoon (February 16) that the teenager won’t be selected again in the current campaign for disciplinary reasons.

Susters did not feature in a 4-1 success at Swindon last night. It is understood the 20-goal forward failed to arrive for the game and also missed practice the previous evening.

Susters (18) has emerged as one of the brightest young talents at EPL level in the past two seasons.

The Latvian-born player was plucked out of the club’s junior system in 2014 by coach Slava Koulikov.

Susters also played junior hockey in Sheffield.

A club statement said: “The Peterborough Phantoms today confirm that forward Martins Susters will not participate in any further fixtures or team activities for the remainder of the season due to internal club disciplinary issues.”

Phantoms sit third in the EPL table. They are through to the EPL Cup final and have qualified for the play-offs.