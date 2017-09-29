PREVIEW: Early test of City of Peterborough’s title credentials

There’s an early test of City of Peterborough’s title credentials when they host Wapping in the East Premier A Division tomorrow (September 30).

City, who won their opening fixture 5-2 at Cambridge University last weekend (September 23), host Wapping at Bretton Gate (1pm). Wapping were relegated from the National League at the end of last season after winning the East title in 2015-16.

City manager Graham Finding said: “The last time we played Wapping at home they claimed a decisive win that clinched the league for them ahead of us.

“And we expect another competitive game as they are certain to be among the title challengers this season.

“They’ve retained the same set of players that competed in the National League. They were competitive at that level, but found winning difficult.

“They drew with Harleston last weekend, but Harleston are also likely to be contenders so it’s not a bad result.”

City of Peterborough Ladies, who thrashed Cambridge University 5-1 in the first Premier Division match in their history last weekend, travel to Cambridge City seconds tomorrow.

Fixtures

Saturday, September 30

EAST LEAGUE

Men

Premier A Division - City of Peterborough v Wapping, Spalding v Bedford.

Premier B Division - Dereham v Wisbech, Norwich City v Bourne Deeping, Wapping 2nds v City of Peterborough 2nds.

Division One - Long Sutton v Bishop’s Stortford.

Division Two North - Pelicans v City of Peterborough 3rds.

Division Three North West - Spalding 3rds v March, City of Peterborough 4ths v City of Peterborough 5ths, Bourne Deeping 2nds v Cambridge City 4ths, Leadenham v Spalding 2nds.

Division Four North West - Long Sutton 2nds v Alford, Bourne Deeping 3rds v St Ives 2nds, Cambridge South 2nds v Wisbech 2nds, City of Peterborough 6ths v Cambridge City 5ths, St Neots 2nds v Bourne Deeping 4ths.

Division Five North West - Horncastle 2nds v March 2nds, Cambridge City 6ths v City of Peterborough 7ths, Wisbech 3rds v Spalding 4ths.

Division Six North West North - Alford 2nds v Long Sutton 3rds, Bourne Deeping 6ths v Leadenham 3rds, City of Peterborough 8ths v Wisbech 4ths, Spalding 5ths v Spalding 6ths, Louth 2nds v Bourne Deeping 5ths.

Ladies

Premier Division - Cambridge City 2nds v City of Peterborough.

Division One North - Wisbech v Watton.

Division Two North West - Pelicans v Long Sutton, City of Peterborough 2nds v Cambridge City 3rds, Spalding v Alford, Wisbech 2nds v Cambridge Nomads.

Division Three North West - Horncastle v March, Bury St Edmunds 3rds v Bourne Deeping, Cambridge City 4ths v Spalding 2nds, Huntingdon v City of Peterborough 3rds.

Division Four North West North - Louth 2nds v Long Sutton 2nds, City of Peterborough 4ths v Spalding 3rds, Leadenham v Bourne Deeping 3rds, Bourne Deeping 2nds v Spilsby.