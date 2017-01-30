MATCH REPORT: Super Saturday for City slickers

It was a super Saturday (January 28) for City of Peterborough.

Not only did they secure a routine 4-0 win over bottom club Chelmsford at Bretton Gate, but leaders Old Loughtonians dropped points in a 2-2 home draw with mid-table Bedford.

Action from City of Peterborough (red) 4, Chelmsford 0. Photo: David Lowndes.

City have now moved to within a point of the top and they have two matches in hand.

This was City’s first fixture of 2017 following a couple of postponements, but they opened the scoring through Danny Sisson early on. Teenager Nicky Reddy remained composed on the edge of the ‘D’ and picked out Sisson with a pinpoint pass for him to deflect home.

From then on, it was damage limitation from the visitors. Chelmsford began to get 11 payers behind the ball and City had to remain patient, waiting for the space to open up.

The second goal came following intricate play around the edge of the ‘D’ from skipper Ross Booth and Ben Read before the latter’s goalbound shot was touched in by Sam Blunt. Manish Patel reacted first to a second ball in the ‘D’ to make it three before half-time.

City of Peterborough man-of-the-match James Fisher (right) is about to emerge with the ball in the comfortable East Premier A Division win over Chelmsford. Photo: David Lowndes.

Chelmsford had a 10-minute spell at the beginning of the second half where they disrupted the City play, but they could not fashion any meaningful chances with man-of the-match James Fisher sniffing out any potential attacks before they could begin.

Sisson then went close with an effort on the volley before an unlikely scorer added the fourth. Matt Porter marauding from left back played a one-two with Read before slotting in at the near post.

Chelmsford had their best chances of the game in the final 10 minutes. Keeper Cameron Goodey was called into action with a one v one before Reddy made a last ditch saving tackle from another one v one with the last action of the game. That makes it three clean sheets on the bounce for City and 15 goals scored without reply.