MATCH REPORT: Hitman Heald shoots City of Peterborough to mixed success

Jordan Heald bagged a hat-trick as City of Peterborough eased into the second round of the national Mixed Trophy yesterday (January 22).

City beat Bury St Edmunds 5-0 with Milo Fitzpatrick and Sanjay Dhanani also scoring.

Action from City of Peterborough's 5-0 win over Bury St Edmunds in the National Mixed Trophy. Photo: David Lowndes.

Fitzpatrick opened the scoring eight minutes before the break with a cute lobbed volley after City had missed numerous opportunities. Within a minute Heald added a second goal after exchanging passes with David Fisher.

Defender Dhanani claimed a rare goal from a short corner in the opening minutes of the second half before Heald scored twice more to complete his hat-trick.

Bourne Deeping also moved into round two with a 6-1 home spanking of Stevenage.