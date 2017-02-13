MATCH REPORT: City win after receiving hairdryer treatment

City of Peterborough manager Graham Finding had to get his ‘hairdryer’ out to spark improvement from his title-chasing side.

The first half of City’s East Premier A Division match against Cambridge City seconds at Bretton Gate on Saturday (February 11) was a total non-event which prompted Finding to deliver a strong half-time team-talk.

It worked, but only after the visitors had opened the scoring on the counter attack. Conceding the opeining goal was another catalyst for improvement.

Young Nicky Reddy started creating havoc down the right wing and he won the short corner which led to City’s equaliser. An initial strike at goal was saved but Brendan Andrews was on hand to convert the rebound.

City dominated the rest of the contest, but found the Cambridge goalkeeper in red hot form, and time was running out when Ross Ambler prodded a loose ball over the line to clinch a vital three points.

City remain second, one point behind leaders Old Loughtonians with two games in hand. City have a crunch game this Saturday when travelling to third-placed St Albans, the only team to have beaten them in a Premier Division match this season.