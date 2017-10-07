MATCH REPORT: City of Peterborough 3, Norwich Dragons 1: Carr drives team-mates home after Riches’ valuable performance

Teenager Jeorgia Carr drove City of Peterborough to a second East Premier Division win of the season at Bretton Gate today (October 7).

Winning at home will be crucial if City are make their first season at this level a success so a maximum six points so far is a very welcome start.

Carr, a member of the club’s under 18 squad, scored twice against Norwich Dragons with skipper Robyn Gribble also on target, although goalkeeper Holly Riches claimed the player-of-the-match prize for a series of fine saves, particularly in the first-half when the visitors enjoyed an abundance of possession.

But it was City who reached the break 2-0 ahead. Carr struck in the third minute and Gribble, from a short corner, claimed her goal in the final minute.

In between Dragons forced numerous short corners and raced menacingly into the City ‘D’ on several other occasions, but they found Riches in terrific form. Emma Faux and Holly Naismith also delivered strong defensive displays.

The second-half was more even as this young City side’s fitness came to the fore and Anna Faux’s intelligent link-up play and positioning enabled the home side to retain possession more easily

Riches was finally beaten 15 minutes from time by a cracking reverse stick strike, but Carr’s superb individual goal, which included a nifty dance along the goal-line sealed the points five minutes from time.

City are now an impressive fourth after four games with another home game to come next Saturday (October 14) when fifth-placed Maidstone are the visitors.