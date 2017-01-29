Search

MATCH REPORT: Carr drives City ladies on

Jeorgia Carr scored the winning goal for City of Peterborough Ladies at Harleston.

It’s three wins in a row in 2017 for City of Peterborough Ladies.

Goals from player-of-the-match Anna Faux and Jeorgia Carr secured an impressive 2-1 win at Harleston Magpies seconds yesterday (January 28) to secure second spot in East Division One North for another week at least.

Faux opened the scoring in the first-half, but the home side equalised soon after the re-start against the run of play.

But a fine run and pass from Robyn Gribble enabled Carr to go round the home ‘keeper and fire into an empty net to seal a deserved victory.

City now have 32 points and sit five points behind Cambridge City and one point ahead of Dereham, both these teams having a game in hand.

City of Peterborough men gained ground on East Premier A Division leaders Old Loughtonians yesterday. While City were beating bottom club Chelmsford 4-0, Old Loughts were being held to a 2-2 draw by Bedford.

City are now one point off the top with two games in hand. A report will appear here tomorrow (January 30).