MATCH REPORT: Cambridge University 2, City of Peterborough 5: Convincing start for title hopefuls

Title hopefuls City of Peterborough made a convincing start to their East Premier A Division campaign at Cambridge University yesterday (September 23).

City played well against a side who tend to improve as the season wears on to collect a 5-2 away win.

Adam Wilson, back at the club after a sesaon at rivals St Albans, opened the scoring after eight minutes with a great individual effort from a tight angle.

City had already seen a shot hacked off the line before the goal, but they were rocked midway through the half when a rare breakway from the students lead to a short corner which was converted.

Within minutes Jordan Heald despatched a City short corner for 2-1 and it was 3-1 when Ben Read fired high into the net following a goalmouth scramble.

City’s domination continued into the second half and Joe Finding added a fourth goal from another short corner.

The University fought back with yet another penalty corner conversion, although City felt they should have kept that one out.

But Heald volleyed home to complete the scoring, following up well to finish a rebound off the home ‘keeper’s pads.

City have a tasty first home clash next Saturday (September 30) with Wapping, the East Champions of 2015-16 who were relegated from the National League last season.

City of Peterborough Ladies also beat Cambridge University in their opening East Premier Division game yesterday. They won 5-1.