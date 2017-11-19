MATCH REPORT: a rapid start, Wizard Wilson and a spectacular short corner routine lead to perfect 10 for City of Peterborough

City of Peterborough wasted no time in stamping their authority on yesterday’s East Premier A Division game against Chelmsford at Bretton Gate (November 18).

Ben Read scored after just 11 seconds and it set the tone for a one-side romp which City eventually won 10-2.

City of Peterborough (red) on the attack in their 10-2 win over Chelmsford at Bretton Gate. Photo: David Lowndes.

It was 4-0 at the break with Adam Wilson claiming a couple of goals from short corner strikes and an open play deflection from Brendon Andrews.

And City’s short corner routines remain potent for 70 minutes as they converted an excellent ratio of six goals from nine attempts.

Wilson went to finish with four set-piece goals, while Danny Sisson and Joe Finding also struck from short corners.

Sisson and Andrews both added second goals from open play to keep City in second place, one point behind leaders St Albans who won 8-1 at Spalding.

Two-goal Danny Sisson (red) on the ball for City of Peterborough against Chelmsford. Photo; David Lowndes.

It was quite a performance for City as Chelmsford hadn’t conceded more than four in a game this season. They usually score though and they did save some face with goals, a penalty and a short corner, that reduced their arrears, briefly, to 4-1 and 7-2.

City have been drawn away against fellow East Premier Division side Cambridge University in the second round of the First Tier Cup in the English Championships (December 3).