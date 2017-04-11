LINCS COUNTY CUP FINAL: Spalding success after tense penalty shuttle shoot out

Spalding lifted the Lincs County Cup for the second time in three seasons after a thrilling battle with neighbours Bourne Deeping at Glen Park on Saturday (April 8).

Both teams secured impressive East League promotions this season so a cracking contest that finished 4-4 didn’t come as a big surprise. Spalding emerged victorious 3-1 from a tense penalty shuttle shoot out.

Bourne Deeping started the stronger in baking hot conditions. Spalding were under considerable pressure for the opening period and found themselves two goals down after 10 minutes. The home side bounced back and Joe Rogers reduced the arrears with a neatly taken penalty.

Bourne Deeping then worked the ball around well in midfield and made it 3-1 with a well-placed shot. Once again Spalding responded and a mazy run from Rogers ended with a neat pass to Michael Morris to turn in at the far post to make it 3-2 at the interval.

End-to-end play was the order of the day in the opening period of the second half, but Bourne Deeping stretched their lead once again after 10 minutes. And once again Spalding reacted with a goal of their own with Sam Sly diving bravely to turn the ball past the advancing keeper to make it 4-3.

Glenn Richardson had an effort well saved and a cheeky lob from Michael Morris went close to getting the equaliser as Spalding pushed forward. The visitors were dangerous on the break, but Sam Howitt and James Grant stood firm in the home defence.

And with seven 7 minutes remaining, Stuart Cunnington rifled home a short corner to bring the scores level.

In the Olympic style penalty shuttle, Spalding’s young keeper Nathan Davy, who has played the season for the Spalding thirds, was outstanding, making three superb saves despite having broken a finger during the game. Stuart Cunnington, Harry Williams and Joe Rogers scored for Spalding with just the one reply from Bourne Deeping.