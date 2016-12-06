LATEST NEWS: England camp call-ups for City of Peterborough youngsters

Three City of Peterborough youngsters have won selection to England ‘Performance Centre’ squads.

Nathan Rozario will attend an under 15 training camp in Bury St Edmunds, while goalkeeper Luke Barkworth and Eddie Harper will be monitored at under 17 level in Bury St Edmunds and Birmingham respectively.

The players all came through recent trials attended by the best players in the country.

England youth squads will be selected from the various performance centres around England.

It’s another feather in the cap for City’s renowned youth and mini hockey set-up which has produced a steady stream of first-team players and internationals over the years.

Most notably Adam Drake who represented England at Under 21 level and still plays for England veteran teams as well as City of Peterborough seconds.