HOCKEY: Blunt enjoys a sharp debut for City men

Striker Sam Blunt scored twice on his debut for City of Peterborough following a summer move from Wisbech Town.

Blunt’s goals in a 5-3 friendly win over Banbury at Bretton Gate earned him the man-of-the-match vote from team-mates.

Jordan Heald, Graham Finding and Nathan Foad also scored for City who start their East Premier A Division campaign at Saffron Walden on September 17.

Juniors Manish Patel, Peter Taylor and Luke Barkworth also played well for City against the team they defeated in the quarter-finals of the English HA Cup last season.

City take on West Bridgeford away from home in a friendly this Saturday. Danny Sisson, a recruit from Long Sutton, will make his debut.