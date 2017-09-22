Tiger wins a place in England Boys squad

Peterborough Milton’s Robin Tiger Williams is among 10 of the country’s most promising young golfers to have been selected for the England Golf Boys’ Squad for 2017/18.

Williams (15) has had a great 2017. He was a semi-finalist in the Boys’ Amateur Championship, third in the English Under 16 Open and fifth in the Under 18 Open. He also represented Great Britain against Europe in the Jacques Leglise Trophy and was in England’s winning team at the Boys’ Home Internationals.

Midlands champion Ellie Haughton (left).

n Spalding’s Simon Richardson won the English Men’s County Champion of Champions tournament at Woodhall Spa. He won by a stroke with a score of 69 after birdying the final hole.

n Stuart Brown finished third in the Great Yarmouth & Caister Golf Club Pro-Am on the East PGA circuit. The Thorpe Wood professional had a level-par round of 70 to collect a prize of £295. William Harrold (unattached) won it with a 68 followed by Neil Mitchell of Ipswich Golf Centre with a 69.

n Lincolnshire junior county champion Ellie Haughton from Greetham Valley won the Midlands Golf Union ‘Champion of Champions’ competition at Coventry Golf Club by 10 shots after firing rounds of 73 and 83.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Men

Amies Cup: 1 Hugo Laffey/Tom Laffey net 69, 2 Matt Barber/Chris Ellis 73.5, 3 Dougie Hill/Richard M Berry 74.

Midweek Stableford: 1 Hugo Laffey 37pts; 2 Paul Showler 33pts; 3 Chris Savage 31pts.

Seniors

Milton 4, King’s Lynn 4 (Milton names only): Mike Williamson/Pete Glover beat Richard Kirkham/Trevor Hindell 6 & 4: Geoff Dyson/Wally Rushton lost 4 & 3; Graham Beer & Dennis Hand lost 6 & 4; Rob Lakin & Terry Locks lost 2 & 1; Mike Goodall/Steve Moule won 1 up; Don McFarlane/Sut Panchi won 1 up; John Oughton/Dave Rager lost 6 & 4; George Garnish/Keith Benson won 2 & 1.

MARCH

Ladies

Cambs & Hunts County Autumn Foursomes: 1 Jacqui Richardson/Linda Harness 60pts, 2 Hazel Suswau/Robin Singleton 59, 3 Sarah Oldham/Emma Norman 58.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Elton Furze 2, Nene Park 4 (Elton names first) David Smith/Peter Mann lost to Chris Naylor/Corey 3 & 1; Richard Hall/George Walterslost to Dave Riley/Brendan Scally 6 &4; Graeme Starkey/Paul Priston lost to Dan Seal/Chris Howitt 4&2; Les Randall/Tony Kane beat Gary Geddis/Charlie Cox Elton 5&4; David Pope/Peter Tattersall lost to Martin Gee/Greg Kaczmarczyk 3&2; Colin Bayliss/Mbachi Nkana beat John Wood/Roxton Chapman 2&1.

September strokeplay: Division One - 1 Ranu Oderdra 79-9=70, 2 Colin Bayliss 80-9=71; Division Two - 1 Michael Lanaghan 90-21=69, 2 Robin Watts 91-20=71; Division Three - 1 Steve Drury 95-22=73, 2 David Whitney 100-26=74.

Elton Furze 2.5, Greetham Valley 3.5 (Elton names first): David Smith/Paul Mann beat Packa Risi/Jim Wheeler 2&1; Paddy Kelly/Graeme Starkey lost to Craig Allen/Peter Maksymiw 3&2; Les Randall/Tony Kane beat James Albett/Chris Hatch 2&1; Paul Priston/Paul Eustace lost to Graham Day/Dean Wilkinson 2&1; David Pope/Pete Tattersall lost to Peter Key/Peter Wood 4&3; John Harris/Tim Thory halved with Bill Skinner/Ian Cunningham.

Medal: Division One - 1 Craig Roper 79-12=67; 2 Paul Farrance 74-5=69. Division Two - 1 Michael Graham 83-16=67; 2 Trevor Henderson 80-13=67. Division Three - 1 Paul Langan 90-21=69; 2 Michael Lenaghan 89-19=70.

Ladies

Medal: 1 Liz Johnson 89-15=74; 2 Sue Pawson 88-14=74.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Sturgess Volvo Trophy: 1 Alex Barnett 77-17=60; 2 Joe Sargood 73-9=64; Sam Humphrey 76-12=64.

Midweek Medal : 1 Brian McInerny 37pts; 2 Andrew Bass 36pts; 3 Brian Gordon 36pts.

Ladies

Stableford: 1 Cathy Steele 37pts; 2 Dee Ginnity 36pts; 3 Valda Austen 36pts.

Seniors

Stableford Qualifier: Division One - 1 Neil Lowndes 41pts; 2 Ken Porter 40pts; 3 Greg Harker 39pts. Division Two - 1 Nigel Cox 41pts; 2 Keith Heppenstall 41pts; 3 Chris Dawson 35pts.