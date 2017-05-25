Milton star Jacob nets a prize in the Super Six Grand Final

Peterborough Milton youngster Jacob Williams earned more plaudits on the British Junior Golf Tour at the weekend.

The outstanding 12 year-old from Market Deeping had qualified for the Grand Final of the prestigious Super Six Series after winning a round at the Cambridge Meridian Golf Club in March with an eyecatching 82 gross score.

And in Sunday’s showpiece final at the Redbourn Golf Club in Hertfordshire he fired another cracking round to clinch the Elite Division net prize.

He shot an 86-12=74 to beat Oliver Brunt from the Gog Magog club on countback.

A single shot was the margin of victory in the gross category as Andres Valentine (Leighton Buzzard) edged out Tiger Adams (Wellingborough) with a 79.

Two years ago Jacob scored a hole-in-one at Milton at the age of 10 and and just over a month ago he won Division Three of the men’s monthly medal competition at Milton with an 82-14=68.

There was also another local golfer to get among the prizes in the nine-hole 6 & Under age group final.

That was Bobby Moore from Thorpe Wood who came in with a round of 41 for third place. He was pipped on countback for second position with the winner firing a 39.

Bobby, aged six, qualified after winning a round at Bourn Golf Club in April.

In July he has the honour of representing the British Junior Golf Tour at the IMG Academy Junior World Championships in San Diego, California, and while in America he will also take part in the US Kids World Championships.