GOLF: Gedney Hill pair are off to Dubai

Two members of Gedney Hill Golf Club have qualified to play in the final of a national competition in Dubai.

David Lord and Rob Newns won their dream trip after qualifying from the southern regional final of the League to Dubai golf competition held at the Tudor Park Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Maidstone, Kent.

Reaching the Dubai final, which takes place in March 2017, more than made up for the pair missing out on an all-expenses paid trip to Morocco.

Business owner Lord (67), a 15-handicapper from Spalding, and 67 year-old civil servant Rob Newns from Wisbech, who plays off 13, also reached the regional final of the Morocco Matchplay competition.

That took place at Slaley Hall in Northumberland earlier this month but the local pair missed out on a trip to February’s grand final in Marrakech with their score of 32 points.

At Greetham Valley, junior Winston Childs won his first senior club competition when taking the honours in the final midweek stableford competition of the year with a fine score of 32 points.

ELTON FURZE

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 C. Bayliss/R. Odedra/M. Taylor 63.5; 2 P. Bolden/F. Mullinger/J. Dewis 67.7.

Ladies

Midweek Stableford: 1 A. Cordery 33pts; 2 J. Meredith 33pts.

Past Captains Trophy: 1 C. Rudkin 35pts; 2 J. Ross 33pts.

Captains Invitational: 1 K. Henderson 41pts; 2 C. Rudkin 36pts.

Men

Past Captains Trophy: 1 C. Webber 36pts; 2 T. Henderson 35pts.

Captains Invitational: 1 J. Barnes 37pts; 2 B. Odedra 35pts.

GEDNEY HILL

Men

October Medal: 1 Chris Gilbert net 67; 2 Jim Starbuck net 68; 3 Steve Coe net 68.

Seniors

Golden Oldies: Up to 70 years-old - 1 David Lord net 69; 2 Peter Orbine net 73. 71 to 75 years old: 1 Tom Penning net 69; 2 Roy Howe net 76. 76 years-old and over: 1 Ron Walpole net 73; 2 Dave Spridgen net 100.

Ladies

Dunelm Cup: 1 Chris Bennett 27pts; 2 Jenny Venters 22pts; 3 Janet Davis 19pts.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Fourball Betterall: 1 Les Newbold/Doug Lyne 46pts; 2 John Harlock/Dave Reed 45pts; 3 Ted Dunn/David Norris 45pts; 4 Jim Millar/Mike Stevenson 44pts; 5 Trevor Bradshaw/Alan Bassendine 44pts.

Ladies

Autumn Salver: 1 Helen Long; 2 Bernice Bandaranaike.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Midweek Stableford: 1 Winston Childs 32pts; 2 Dave Copley 32pts; 3 Graham Smith 31pts.

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Darren Haughton 40pts; 2 Wilby Toothill 40pts; 3 Ben Millier 39pts.

Ladies

Stableford Qualifier: 1 Emma Tipping 34pts; 2 Liz Haughton 32pts; 3 Sophie Beardsall 31pts.

Seniors

Greensomes: 1 David Aldred/Peter Larter39pts; 2 Mike Hoye/Mike Maffei 39pts.

NENE PARK

Seniors

Winter Stableford (Orton Meadows): 1 Thomas Whittle 42pts; 2 Robert Cutler 37pts; 3 Bob Campen 33pts.

October Stableford (Thorpe Wood): 1 Stephen Walker 39pts; 2 Alex Booth 39pts; 3 Philip Baines 39pts.

Men

Orton Meadows Falls Trophy: 1 Thomas Whittle 39pts; 2 Daniel Clarke 38pts; 3 John Wood 38pts.

The Woodman Trophy: 1 Chris Hewitt 40pts; 2 Jeff Core 38pts; 3 Stuart Chalmers 37pts.

Ladies

Winter 9 Hole League: 1 Ann Hawkins 18pts; 2 Margaret Seed 16pts; 3 Mary Palmer 15pts.

October Stableford: 1 Cath Hunt 37pts; 2 Barbara Bird 36pts; 3 Ann Hawkins 36pts.