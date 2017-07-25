GOLF: Burghley Park awarded top amateur competition

Following on from the successful hosting of the Midland Region and County Championships, Burghley Park Golf Club have been awarded a top national competition.

The Stamford club will host, jointly with Luffenham Heath, the 2020 English Men’s Senior Open Championship. This annual competition, usually with over 250 entrants from all over England, is only awarded by England Golf to clubs with top quality courses and facilities.

Club captain Bill O’Driscoll said: “The awarding of this important amateur competition by the sport’s governing body is a huge compliment for all the hard work put into regenerating the club and particularly the course by the directors, officers and especially the staff.

“The members have supported a big on-going investment programme both emotionally and financially. We are delighted and proud that our redevelopment programme has been recognised in this way.

“We can now genuinely say that we have a championship’ course.”