ENGLISH UNDER 18 OPEN: Tiger pays the price for one bad hole

One bad hole cost Peterborough Milton’s Robin Tiger Williams dearly in the final round of the England Under 18 Open at West Sussex Golf Club yesterday (July 28).

The 15 year-old England Boys international was going along nicely and was very much in contention after 11 holes. He had plenty of birdies on the front nine including three in a row and shared the championship lead with his playing partners Italy’s Andrea Romano (17) and Jean Bekirian (15) of France on eight under.

But then disaster struck at the 12th.

Williams’ shot to the par three went right, into thick rough and heather close to the out of bounds fence. He took a drop, but the ball bounced into a ghastly lie and he could only hack at it. He took another drop, played out and made his way towards an eight and that put paid to his bid for glory.

To his enormous credit he played the remaining holes in level par and said afterwards: “My luck wasn’t with me today, but I tried my best and gave it my all – and it was just one hole that messed it up. Overall the week has been great, I handled myself well and I’m looking forward to next week and the English amateur.”

Williams’ misfortune left Romano and Bekirian to fight it out for the championship and Romano won it on countback after both finished on 264. Williams was back in fifth spot on 271.