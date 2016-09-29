Brown finishes seventh in East Anglian Open

Stuart Brown finished seventh in the big East Anglian Open at the Rayleigh Club.

The Thorpe Wood professional fired rounds of 72 and 68 and finished five shots behind the winner, Robert Coles of Maylands Golf & Country Club.

Brown went one better in the East Anglian Pro-Am, also held at The Rayleigh, finishing sixth with a one under par 70. Thomas Clements from Eaton GC won with a 67.

PETERBOROUGH MILTON

Seniors

Milton 2, Belton Park 5 (Milton names only): Robert Lakin/Graham Beer lost 1 down; Mike Williamson/Peter Parkin lost 4&3; Keith Benson/John MacCallum lost 7&6; Terry Locks/Phil Collins lost 2&1; Tony Huggins/Tom Streeton won 2up; Wally Rushton/Pete Glover lost 4&3; Alan Codling/Don McFarlane won 6&5; Malcolm Wakefield/Eddie Trevor lost 5&4.

Mixed

Old Waltonians Putter: 1 Robert Lakin/Carol Dunn 38pts; 2 Peter Long/Myra Landsburgh 37pts; 3 Terry Patrick/Gill Day 37pts; 4 Mike Williamson/Helen Crawford 36pts; 5 Bob Stout/Karen Trevor 35pts.

Ladies

Weekend September Medal/Breast Cancer now Brooch: 1 Joyce Sergeant 72; 2 Heather Simpson 72. Breast Cancer Brooch Winner - Christine Goodall. Weekend September Extra Medal: 1 Georgina Dunn 36pts; 2 Pauline Levoi 35pts. Weekday September Extra Medal: 1 Carol Dunn 35pts; 2 Joyceline Faris 32pts. 9 Hole September Extra Medal: 1 Pauline Peploe 10pts; 2 Janice Talby 8pts.

ELTON FURZE

Men

Roll Up Medal: 1 A. Randall net 65; 2 D. Hendry net 69.

Mixed

Vaughan Trophy Final: B. Stone/D. Clifton beat M. Smith/D. Smith 4&3. Seniors Knockout Final: M. Taylor/F. Mullinger beat P. Hurley/D. Hand 7&6.

Seniors

Texas Scramble: 1 R. Hill/P. Underwood/F. Mullinger 60.6; 2 S. Anderson/R. Odedra/S. Bullimore 63.7.

Ladies

Captains Day: Mixed - 1 A. Fray/K. Henderson 43pts; 2 T. Crighton/L. Johnson 43 pts. Men - 1 T. Loutit 40pts; 2 R. Hamey 39pts. Ladies - 1 O. Wentworth 38pts; 2 H Bayliss 34pts.

NENE PARK

Mixed

Captain’s Day Stableford; 1 Carol Alban 41pts; 2 Corey Dann 40pts; 3 Paul Farnham 40pts; 4 John Scriven 39pts; 5 Matthew Whitwell 39pts; 6 Daniel Clarke 38pts.

Ladies

Founders Trophy – Ladies Club Championship: Gross – 1 Jocelyn Faris 161; 2 Nicky Plumtree 167; 3 Val Jacobs 183. Net - 1 Anne Curwen net 135; 2 Jocelyn Faris 141; 3 Nicky Plumtree net 143.

Seniors

September Medal & David Elwell Memorial Trophy: 1 Tony Curtis net 66; 2 Barry Orgill net 66; 3 Ray Tempest net 68.

GREETHAM VALLEY

Men

Knockout Singles Final: Richard Wilosn beat Chris Steele 1up. September Medal: 1 Adam Dale net 68; 2 Lewis Chisholm net 69; 3 Lewi

Ladies

September Medal: 1 Hayley Hunt net 75; 2 Fay Taylor.

Seniors

September Stableford: 1 Greg Harker 43pts; 2 Dave Lucas 42pts; 3 John Taylor 39pts.