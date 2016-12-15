Former King’s School pupil wins another British crown

Peterborough City Rowing Club members past and present were cleberating at the British Indoor Championships at the weekend.

Over 1,500 competitors took part in the competition at the Lee Valley Velodrome in London’s Olympic Park and the locals were well to the fore in many of the 160 events.

Calum Titmus.

Former Peterborough rower and ex-King’s School pupil Adam Neill took first place in one of the day’s toughest events, the Open Men’s 2km.

The GB squad member saw off 62 opponents to collect his gold medal in a time of 5 minutes and 46.5 seconds.

And that was his second British Championship win of the year. In October he was in the winning Leander Club eight that won the British Senior Rowing Championships at the National Watersports Centre in Nottingham.

Current City rower Calum Titmus also struck gold, successfully defending the Rowing Sliding Seat - Learning Disability 1km title. He shaved almost nine seconds off his time from last year.

The successful Oundle School quad.

Masters rowing was well represented by the Peterborough club with Glyn Reed gaining a silver medal in the Men’s Masters 60-64 2km race.

Despite injury problems in the lead up to the event, Louise Dybell added a bronze medal in the Women’s Masters 50-54 500m event to her World Indoor Sprint title from 2015.

Peterborough’s junior rowers showed promise in several races. James Toynton came sixth from50 entrants in the Year 10 Boys five-minute competition.

Libby Jarvis also performed well in the Year 11 Girls six-minute race, placing her in the top fifth of the results.

Other rowers finishing in the top third of their races were Rosie Turp in the Year 8 Girls three-minute, Ben Mackenzie in the Year 11 Boys six-minute and Nia Griffiths in the Year 10 Girls five-minute.

NEWARK HEAD

Oundle School won the Junior U18 quad sculls at the Newark Head of the Trent.

The successful four were James Duckitt (16), Zac Freij (17), Ollie Chapman (16) and Cosmo Gimeno Davis (16) and they were also awarded a bonus prize for being the ‘Fastest Crew of the Day’ overall.