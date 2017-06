TRAVEL TIMES: Peterborough United to travel more than 6,000 miles in pursuit of glory

Committed Peterborough United fans planning to travel to every away game in League One next season face over 100 hours on the road and a total journey of 6,038 miles!

The arrival in League One for the 2017-18 campaign of Plymouth, Blackpool, Wigan and Blackburn has boosted the average round trip to 262 miles. The average travelling time will be close to five hours.

Sixfield, Northampton is the closest venue for Posh in 2017-18.

Plymouth (283 miles one way at fours hours 41 mins) is the longest trip, followed by neighbours Fleetwood (200 miles, 3 hours 32 mins) and Blackpool (195 miles, 3 hours 19 mins).

Posh still have eight round-trips under 200 miles. The closest venue is Northampton (46 miles one way) followed by MK Dons (53 miles).

TRIP ADVISOR: Distances (rounded up/down to nearest mile) and times from AA Route Planner. Distance from ABAX Stadium to opposition stadium.

AFC Wimbledon

116 miles

2hrs 7 mins

Blackburn Rovers

168 miles

2hrs 59m

Blackpool

195 miles

3hrs 19 mins

Bradford City

127 miles

2hrs 21 mins

Bristol Rovers

166 miles

3 hrs 1 mins

Bury

153 miles

2hrs 42 mins

Charlton Athletic

92 miles

1hr 50 mins

Doncaster Rovers

87 miles

1 hr 35 mins

Fleetwood Town

200 miles

3hrs 32 mins

Gillingham

111 miles

2hrs 1 min

MK Dons

53 miles

1hr 6mins

Northampton Town

46 miles

1 hr 4 mins

Oldham Athletic

146 miles

2hrs 30 mins

Oxford United

90 miles

1hr 57 mins

Plymouth Argyle

283 miles

4 hrs 41 mins

Portsmouth

156 miles

2hrs 46 mins

Rochdale

145 miles

2hrs 29 mins

Rotherham United

97 miles

1hr 46 mins

Scunthorpe United

97 miles

1 hrs 52 mins

Shrewsbury Town

126 miles

2 hrs 17 mins

Southend United

103 miles

1 hr 57 mins

Walsall

91 miles

1 hr 44 mins

Wigan Athletic

171 miles

3 hr 5 mins