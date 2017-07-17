TRANSFER REACTION: Boo boys helped drive top scorer away

The London Road boo boys helped drive striker Tom Nichols away from Peterborough United.

Nichols (23) joined League One rivals Bristol Rovers today (July 17) for an undisclosed fee.

The Peterborough Telegraph revealed Rovers had made a fresh bid for last season’s Posh top scorer on Friday (July 14). That bid was turned down, but the reaction Nichols received before Saturday’s friendly home defeat at the hands of QPR prompted the player to request a move.

Nichols made no reference to Posh fans when saying his goodbyes on Twitter today. He did thank the chairman, players and staff at the club.

Posh manager Grant McCann explained to the official club website: “It was a difficult one with Tom really. There was an approach for Tom on Friday and rightly, that bid was squashed by the chairman and Barry Fry. Tom then spoke with me and told me that he had no real desire to leave the club.

“During the game on Saturday, there were a few boos from the stand when his name was announced and it upset him and his partner. Everyone has an opinion, rightly or wrongly. He wanted to go and speak to Bristol Rovers and that was the last conversation I had with him. The deal now has been done and we move on.

“Tom is a great lad and for his first full season in League One to score 13 goals, 10 of which came in the League was a good effort and it wouldn’t surprise me if he scored more goals at Bristol Rovers.

“As long as he doesn’t score against us that is fine by me. As you know, when one player leaves, we will have targets as a replacement.

“We have lists and we will try and get the one that we want to make us stronger, but I am really pleased with Junior (Morias), Jack (Marriott) and Ricky (Miller). If we can get another one to complement them then I will be pleased. We can’t bring in one too similar to the three we have already. They are all different in the way that they play, they might be the same size and stature, but they bring different attributes to the club.

“If we can get one to different to them then we will do that, because it is making sure we have those options. We will make sure we pick the right one that suits us. They have to have the hunger and aggression that those three I have mentioned have,” McCann said.

Oliver Hawkins of Dagenham & Redbridge and Scott Quigley of Welsh club The New Saints have been linked with Posh. It’s understood Quigley watched Posh on Saturday. He’s scored goals in European football for New Saints.