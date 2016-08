Peterborough United have placed goalkeeper Ben Alnwick on the transfer list at his own request.

The 29-year-old stopper informed manager Grant McCann that he wished to go on the list for personal reasons.

McCann said: “We are all disappointed because we gave Ben a new three-year deal in the summer, but the reasons behind it I can understand. I wouldn’t want to keep someone here who is unhappy and not focussed.”