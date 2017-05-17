TRANSFER LATEST: Young ‘keeper signs for Peterborough United

Peterborough United have signed young goalkeeper Josh Tibbetts.

Tibbetts (18) has signed a two-year contract at the ABAX Stadium following the end of an 11-year association with Birmingham City. He is expected to act as back up to a more senior goalkeeper.

Posh boss Grant McCann was pleased to secure his third signing of the summer and believes the teenager will push the number one at the club, whoever that turns out to be.

McCann said: “I have been impressed with Josh. He came in to train with us and did well. He is one for the future and he is here to push the new number one, a signing we are working on at the moment.”

Posh have opened talks with Spurs regarding the return of Luke McGee on a free transfer.

Dion-Curtis Henry is expected to leave Posh on loan to gain further experience. Mark Tyler is now the club’s goalkeeping coach.