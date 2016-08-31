TRANSFER LATEST: Posh sign midfielder Moncur

Peterborough United have signed midfielder George Moncur on loan from Championship side Barnsley.

It’s a stunning development as Posh tried, and failed, to sign Moncur from Colchester for £500k in the summer.

Posh agreed a fee with the League Two side, but Moncur chose instead to join Barnsley.

But the 23 year-old has started just one game for the Tykes - a 2-1 Football League Cup defeat at the hands of Northampton on August 9 - and made just one substitute appearance in the Championship, on the opening day of the Football League season.

Moncur, a West Ham Academy player, scored 14 goals for Colchester last season even though the Essex-based club were relegated.

Moncur’s loan deal will initially run until January.