TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY (2pm): ‘Joe the Goal’ departs, Alnwick to leave on a free

Peterborough United striker Joe Gormley has joined Scottish Premier League side St Johnstone on loan until the beginning of January.

Gormley (25) has struggled for form and fitness since moving to Posh from Irish League side Cliftonville in the summer of 2015.

Goalkeeper Ben Alnwick is set to leave Posh for Bolton.

He made just seven appearances for Posh and failed to score before damaging knee ligaments in a reserve team friendly at Norwich last season.

Gormley was a such a prolific striker at Clifonville he was christened ‘Joe the Goal’.

Meanwhile transfer listed goalkeeper Ben Alwnick is expected to complete a transfer deadline day move to League One rivals Bolton.

Alnwick (29) asked to leave the ABAX Stadium over the weekend for personal reasons and Posh have acted quickly in securing a move for a player who made 97 first-team appearances following his arrival in July 2014.

Alnwick is understood to be having a medical at the Reebok Stadium this afternoon. Posh are understood not to be asking a fee for a player who signed a fresh three-year contract in the summer.

Posh have already secured a replacement on loan. The new goalkeeper is expected to be formally revealed later today.

Transfer deadline day has been quite for League One clubs so far, although Scunthorpe have signed former Posh loanee Harry Toffolo, also on loan.

League One transfer deadline day signings

Keith Keane (Cambridge to Rochdale).

Harry Toffolo (Norwich to Scunthorpe).

Marc McNulty (Sheffield United v Bradford City).

Jamie Sterry (Newcastle to Coventry).