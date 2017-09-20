PREVIEW: Posh won’t be fazed by a visit from the League One title favourites

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann insists his team won’t be fazed by the visit of League One title favourites Wigan Athletic to the ABAX Stadium on Saturday (September 23).

McCann was at the DW Stadium last night (September 19) to watch Wigan record a third League One win in a row, 1-0 over Northampton, to move above Posh into second place.

Wigan, who were relegated from the Championship last season, are 7/4 favourites to win League One with Sky Bet. Posh, who are now third, are fourth favourites at 12/1 after winning five of their first eight matches.

McCann said: “We know all about Wigan. They are are strong with a squad full of Championship-standard players, but we won’t be fazed by the game.

“We will certainly adopt a more positive approach than Northampton.”

Key Wigan midfielder Sam Morsy will be suspended from Saturday’s game after collecting his fifth yellow card of the season last night.

Posh youngster Andrea Borg is now fit. Midfielder Callum Chettle will be the only injury absentee at the weekend.

Sky Bet League One title odds: 7/4 Wigan, 5/1 Blackburn, 10/1 Bradford City, 12/1 Posh, 14/1 Scunthorpe, Portsmouth, 16/1 Shrewsbury