PREVIEW: Peterborough United aim to win back-to-back games for the first time in three months

Peterborough United will attempt to complete back-to-back League One wins for the first time since the end of August in their League One game at Rochdale tomorrow (November 25).

Posh won all four of their League One matches in August, but they haven’t strung two wins together since beating Rotherham and Northampton towards the end of the opening month of the season.

Posh assistant manager David Oldfield (near) with first-team boss Grant McCann.

Posh are still seventh though and just three points off the play-off places so the expected improvement in form and performance could see the club achieve an ambition of becoming promotion challengers by the turn of the year.

“We’ve done okay overall,” Posh assistant manager David Oldfield said. “But there is always room for improvement from the staff as well as the players and that’s what we are now striving for.

“You’re never completely happy in football, but we have stuck together. We will play well together and perform averagely together, and there have been examples of both of those levels this season.

“It’s a very close and competitive league. Rochdale have struggled for results, but this is a tough game for us as they have good players in a good team as well as a good management team who know what they are doing.”

Posh striker Ricky Miller is expected to be on the substitutes' bench at Rochdale.

Posh are without key man Gwion Edwards because of suspension tomorrow. Andrew Hughes is expected to replace him, probably as a left wing-back in a 3-4-1-2 formation. Central defender Ryan Tafazolli has a foot injury

Ricky Miller is again expected to start on the substitutes’ bench after re-joining the first-team squad earlier this week.

Rochdale have taken Posh midfielder Brad Inman on loan for the season, but he won’t be able to play against his parent club tomorrow.

Former Posh striker Souleymane Coulibaly has reportedly been training at Posh while he seeks a new club.

Souleymane Coulibaly is reportedly training with Posh.

Posh were also linked earlier this week with non-league strikers Morgan Ferrier (Dagenham & Redbridge) and Bruno Andrade (Boreham Wood). Ferrier was on trial at Posh two summers ago and has scored three goals in his last four National League appearances.

Boreham Wood’s chairman Danny Hunter insists Posh have not been in touch about Andrade.