Peterborough United will host Championship side QPR in a pre-season friendly at the ABAX Stadium on Saturday, July 15 (3pm).

The match will be played over 120 minutes.

Posh sold striker Conor Washington to QPR for £2.5 million in January, 2016. He will be making his first playing return to London Road.

Posh have also arranged pre-season friendlies at Nuneaton (July 11), Deeping Rangers (July 22) and Stamford AFC (July 29).