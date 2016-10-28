POSH LATEST: Youngsters progress in FA Youth Cup

Posh cruised into the second round of the FA Youth Cup with a comfortable 2-0 win over Port Vale at the ABAX Stadium last night (October 27).

A goal in each half from Alfie Connor and Deon Moore secured Jack Collison’s men a solid win in front of just under 400 spectators.

Posh were forced into an early change when Morgan Penfold failed to recover from a knock, Kasey Douglas given the nod to replace him in attack.

Danny Jarvis saw a lobbed effort from a tight angle tipped over the bar and from the resulting set-piece, Posh got themselves in front as the corner was powered home at the near post by Connor.

Moore glanced a header wide of the target after linking well with Freestone just after the half-hour mark as Posh pressed for a second goal.

Conlon floated a free-kick into the side-netting from 25-yards on 37 minutes after Maddison was penalised for a foul.

Moore was denied by the legs of Slinn after bursting into the box on 51 minutes after good work in the build-up from Douglas and Gow.

The lead was extended on 54 minutes as Moore shrugged off the attentions of the defender and fired low past goalkeeper Slinn and into the back of the net.

Connor saw a header cleared off the line moments later after a driven Alban-Jones corner to the back post.

Elsom made his first save of the evening on 66 minutes to deny Conlon before Gow fired over at the other end from long-range.

Connor produced a superb last ditch clearance to deny Grimshaw after the substitute had poked the ball past the advancing Elsom.

Posh: Elsom, Jarvis, Freestone, Alban-Jones, Connor, Cartwright, Maddison, Barker, Moore (sub Stump 76min), Gow (sub Baldry 82min), Penfold (sub Douglas 7min). Unused subs: Ferrier, Goode.

Port Vale: Slinn, Thomas, Walford, Calveley, Fraser, Dennis, Conlon, Steele (sub Grimshaw 66min), Daulby (sub Ward 56min), Mottram, Benns. Unused subs: Crockwell, Ryder, Hill.

Attendance: 386