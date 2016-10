Four Peterborough United players will be in the Posh Club SHop today (Tuesday October 25) from 3.15pm until 4pm to meet supporters, pose for pictures and sign autographs.

The four players will be teenage sensation Leonardo Da Silva Lopes, on-loan goalkeeper Luke McGee, defender Ryan Tafazolli and Northern Ireland international full-back Michael Smith.

There will be another signing session on Thursday 27th October at the same time with four different players which will be announced in due course.