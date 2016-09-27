PLAYER VERDICTS: The team played well, but finishing remains a huge issue

Peterborough United could have beaten Shrewsbury by a wide margin in their League One fixture tonight (September 27).

But the lack of a killer instinct in front of goal again proved crucial and it took a penalty save from Luke McGee to keep Posh on level terms.

It’s a fourth draw in five matches for Posh.

Luke McGee: A couple of smart stops from long-range shots in the first-half, but his penalty save was obviously his top moment. Good display 8

Michael Smith: Very bright start to the match when deliveringa couple of good crosses. Looked lively throughout, but might have defended the Shrews goal better 7

Andrew Hughes: Rock solid as always. Having a full-back so strong in the air is very handy. The odd strong burst forward 7

Michael Bostwick: Immense in the second-half when Posh came under pressure. Can’t remember him losing a challenge of any sort 8

Ryan Tafazolli: Playing with quite confidence and a great deal of command until a pass went astray, a team-mate slipped and he was sent off for denying a goal-scoring opportunity 6

Chris Forrester: Controlled the first 20 minutes, took a knock and was quiet thereafter 6

Gwion Edwards: Another goal for the midfield predator. He’s a good player who makes good runs into the opposition penalty area. Defended with discipline when down to 10 men 7

George Moncur: Played on the left side of midfield and it didn’t suit him. Substituted after red card and probably the right decision as he wan’t contributing a great deal 6

Marcus Maddison: Another assist for the set-piece wizard and he looked likely to create a goal with every delivery. Worked hard in open play and struck the post with a great strike at the end of the first half 8

Paul Taylor: Nothing wrong with his work ethic, but he can frustrate with his failure to see a simple pass. Denied a probable match-winning goal by a stunning save 7

Tom Nichols: He keeps putting a strong shift in, but he needs a goal badly. Could have scored twice in the first 10 minutes. Linked play up well, but substituted late on 6

Substitutes

Hayden White: (for Moncur, 63 mins)

Deon Moore: (for Nichols, 74 mins)

Nathan Oduwa: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).