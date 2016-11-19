PLAYER VERDICTS: Ryan was Peterborough United head boy again

Peterborough United skipper Chris Forrester will grab the headlines for a dramatic last-gasp winning goal at Northampton today (November 19).

But Posh had other star performers on the pitch at Sixfields, notably central defender Ryan Tafazolli who won the Peterborough Telegraph man-of-the-match prize for the second match in a row.

Posh star Marcus Maddison skips past Northampton centre-back Lewin Nyatanga. Photo: JoeDent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: A top drawer save with his feet in the first half and a cracking late save from a free kick. Could turn out to be the best Posh signing of the season. Kicks well under pressure also 8

Michael Smith: In the middle of a fine run of form. Some excellent defending and always tried to get forward in support of attacks 7

Andrew Hughes: He goes unnoticed a lot because he makes so few mistakes. Always handy to have a full-back strong enough in the air to make crosses a lot easier to defend. Not showing a lot going forward, but a very dependable sort 6.5

Jack Baldwin: He’s forming a rock-solid central defensive partnership with Tafazolli. No alarms in this game. The errors of judgement that blighted some of his early season appearances appear to have been eradicated 7.5

Posh skipper Chris Forrester on the ball at Northampton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: A completely dominant display. The defensive leader Posh have lacked for many seasons. Big, strong and powerful in the air. Impressive 9

Michael Bostwick: Collected an early booking, but played cleverly for the rest of the contest. He made numerous interceptions and tackles on the edge of his own area and also played a couple of quality passes 7.5

Chris Forrester: Much more like the class act Posh fans have learned to admire in the past 15 months. Crisp passing, kept possession well and a superbly-timed run to win the game in the last minute with a rare headed goal 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Had a few problems in the first-half containing lively right-back Maloney and might well have conceded a penalty for a foul on McCourt, but he settled down to work hard for the team 6.5

Marcus Maddison: Saved his best moment for the last minute as he added another goal assist to his outstanding collection. Average in general play by his own high standards 6.5

Shaquile Coulthirst: This hard-working, hard-running striker infuriates with his inability to get his head up and find well-placed team-mates 6

Tom Nichols: Another good shift for the striker who missed a couple of opportunities when well-placed to get shots at goal away 6

Substitutes:

Lee Angol: (Nichols, 69 mins)

Paul Taylor: (for Coulthirst, 69 mins).

Gwion Edwards: (for Da Silva Lopes, 81 mins).

George Moncur: (not used).

Hayden White: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).