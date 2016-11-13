PLAYER VERDICTS: Rock-solid Peterborough United as Bostwick shines on his 200th appearance

Peterborough United were well worth their League One win against Bolton at the ABAX Stadium today (November 13).

But it was those charged with keeping a clean sheet who impressed the Peterborough Telegraph most.

Posh skipper Chris Forrester in action against Bolton. Photo: David Lowndes.

Luke McGee: Very rarely called into action as those directly in front of him were excellent. Deserved a clean sheet on his Posh performances so far 6

Michael Smith: Brilliant strike for the only goal of the game, but he didn’t forget his defensive duties either. Very disciplined, timed his forways forward well and was back in the full-back position when required 7.5

Andrew Hughes: Just occasionally caught out of position after the break, but he was generally very sound. Good to have a full-back so strong in the air and capable of winning back post defensive headers 7

Jack Baldwin: Outstanding display in the second half when crosses galore were pumped into the Posh penalty area. Looked composed and unflappable. Very impressive partnership developing with Tafazolli 8

Ryan Tafazolli: His best Posh game. Appeared to relish the challenge of aerial duels against a very big and powerfully-built side. One excellent late block to deny Zach Clough an equaliser 9

Michael Bostwick: Awesome again on his 200th appearance for the club. Flies into tackles, but keeps winning the ball. A superb defensive shield for the back four. Takes up excellent defensive positions 8.5

Chris Forrester: A brighter display, although should have sealed the win 20 minutes from time when taking too long to shoot. Kept things neat and tidy in possession. 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Best player on the pitch in the first-half. Appears to love a TV game as this was a big step up on recent displays. Some outstanding covering work to help keep Ameobi quiet in the second half 8

Marcus Maddison: Put a good shift in for the team and managed to spray the odd good pass forward. Even seen tracking back and winning headers 7

Tom Nichols: He’s working hard for his mates. A couple of neat touches, but keeping defenders busy was his main strength in this game 6

Shaquile Coulthirst: His pace makes him an automatic threat, but he still needs to get his head up and see passes that look quite obvious. Missed a couple of first-half half chances. Another trier, but both fowards could soon be under threat from Lee Angol 6

Substitutes

Lee Angol: (for Coulthirst, 69 mins)

Paul Taylor: (for Nichols, 69 mins)

Gwion Edwards: (for Forrester, 86 mins)

Ricardo Santos: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

George Moncur: (not used).