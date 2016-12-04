PLAYER VERDICTS: Peterborough United need two Michael Bostwicks!

Peterborough United outclassed struggling League Two side Notts County in the opening stages of their FA Cup tie at Notts County today (December 4).

But they lost their way and then lost striker Lee Angol to a red card forcing them onto the back foot for the final hour.

Posh striker Paul Taylor battles for possession at Notts County. Photo: David Lowndes.

Fortunately a back four and goalkeeper superbly led by central defender Michael Bostwick were up to the task until conceding an injury-time equaliser.

Luke McGee: Made a couple of smart stops from free kicks and stayed composed in what became a very hectic second half for the Posh defence. Cautioned for time-wasting 7.5

Michael Smith: Excellent shift from the right-back. Played with great defensive discipline and one of the few Posh players to manage to find the energy to burst forward after the break 8

Andrew Hughes: Terrific going forward in the opening half an hour and defended very soundly in the second-half apart from one mis-placed header. Some superb back-post interventions 8.5

Posh goal-scorer Gwion Edwards in action at Notts County. Photo: David Lowndes.

Michael Bostwick: Gets his head on so many dangerous crosses for someone who is not the tallest of centre-backs. Immense when the 10-men came under seige. Posh need two Michael Bostwicks, one for the back four, one for midfield 9

Ryan Tafazolli: This was his sort of game. Lots of headers to be won and happy to put his body on the line as he showed when returning to the fray with a cut head for the final quarter 8

Chris Forrester: Looked stylish and classy when Posh were on top, but failed to use the ball particularly well when possession became important to ease the pressure 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Looked a class act in the opening stages when scoring with a great strike, but he missed a decent chance to score a second. Another to fail to look after the ball well enough after the break 6.5

Gwion Edwards: Full of running throughout and popped up with another goal by being in the right place at the right time. Pushed back throughout the second-half, but carried out his defensive duties diligently 6.5

Marcus Maddison: Looked bright and creative when Posh had 11 men. Too much of a luxury when Posh were down to 10 and substituted early in the second-half 6.5

Lee Angol: The striker was holding the ball up well and bringing others into play when he lost his head and saw red just before the break. Arguably his actions cost Posh the win 4

Paul Taylor: Very good first 30 minutes when he was a threat with his dribbling and speed. Created the second goal with a fine turn, run and cross. Playing with 10 didn’t suit a player who is better coming deep for the ball than chasing balls over the top so substituted soon after the re-start 6.5

Substitutes:

Shaquile Coulthirst: (for Taylor, 58 mins) His pace helped Posh make their occasional breaks out of defence. Good effort 7

Tom Nichols: (for Maddison, 58 mins) Found it hard to get into the game. Not his fault entirely 5

Brad Inman: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Nathan Oduwa: (not used).