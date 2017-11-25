PLAYER VERDICTS: One of the worst all-round displays of the season by Peterborough United

Peterborough United delivered one of their worst performances of an inconsistent League One season at Rochdale today (November 25).
Anthony Grant worked hard in midfield as usual, but no-one else had a positive impact on a poor quality contest won 2-0 by the home side.
Conor O’Malley: A traumatic first half with second goal passing through his hands, albeit from a well struck free kick. Made a good save from Henderson late on 5
Leo Da Silva Lopes: A mixed bag from the teenager who at least put a decent shift in. Some good crosses, some poor passes, set up best second half chance for Miller 5.5
Andrew Hughes: Plugged away gamely, but struggled against a marauding wing back in the first half 5
Steven Taylor: Mopped up well for the most part, but never dominated a cumbersome front two 5.5
Jack Baldwin: He plays with his heart on his sleeve, but it’s often not very convincing 5
Anthony Grant: Others need to follow his example. Sure he makes mistakes, but his attitude is always spot on. The best of a bad bunch by some distance 7
Michael Doughty: Doesn’t make tackles, doesn’t pass the ball accurately enough. Removed at the break 4
Jermaine Anderson: He’s way off League One pace right now, hardly in the game, second to most balls. Off at half-time 4
Marcus Maddison: Rochdale man marked him and fouled him out of the game. His set pieces were awful 4.5
Jack Marriott: Very poor, don’t remember a shot at goal, offered no link up play 4
Danny Lloyd: Ineffective, only seen shooting wide from 25 yards. Substituted at half time 4
Substitutes
Ricky Miller: (for Lloyd, 46 mins)
Idris Kanu: (for Anderson, 46 mins)
Chris Forrester: (for Doughty, 46 mins)
Jonathan Bond: (not used).
Callum Chettle: (not used).
Alex Penny: (not used).
Ryan Tafazolli: (not used).