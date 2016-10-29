PLAYER VERDICTS: Jack was more than all right,

For a change, Peterborough United’s grafters were more impressive than their creative stars in the 2-1 League One win at Bristol Rovers today (October 29).

Centre-backs Jack Baldin and Ryan Tafazolli caught the eye of the Peterborough Telegraph as did central midfielder Michael Bostwick.

Michael Bostwick (left) and Ryan Tafazolli try and rally their Posh team-mates after Bristol Rovers take the lead. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: The keeper made a few decent stops, dealt with crosses well enough and cleared his lines impressively. He is a big, athletic number one with excellent reactions 7

Michael Smith: A happy homecoming for the right-back who, after a fine welcome from the home fans, overcame a nervy opening to play solidly. Popped up in a very attacking position to assist the opening Posh goal, albeit rather fortuitously 6.5

Andrew Hughes: The left side of the Posh back four was opened up far too often for comfort, but that was more a comment on midfielders not tracking runners than any comment on the team’s left-back. Limited going forward, but a decent defender 6

Jack Baldwin: Apart from one careless pass in the first-half, the central defender was the team’s outstanding player. Won many key headers and made some great covering tackles and blocks. One tackle in the 90th minute on Matty Taylor saved a certain goal and helped avoid a probable defeat 8.5

Posh skipper Chris Forrester battles with Matty Taylor of Bristol Rovers. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: Rock solid in this game. Held his position well against some lively attackers. Rovers rarely broke through the centre of the Posh defence 7

Michael Bostwick: His mere presence on the pitch lifts the rest of the team and Posh fans. He was far from foot perfect, but then he was far from fully fit. Most impressive when Posh were under the cosh in the second-half 7

Chris Forrester: His passing was off, but his commitment was obvious. More effective in a defensive role than an offensive one for a change. Made a goal-saving block in the first-half 6

Leo Da Silva Lopes: One or two clever turns early on, but looked weak and slow for a lot of the game. Maybe a long run of appearances are catching up on the youngster? 5

Marcus Maddison: Well off his best, but he still had a hand in the first Posh goal, although not as big a hand as the Rovers’ goalkeeper! Forced to do more defending than normal and tried his best to help out 5.5

Shaquile Coulthirst: He always works hard, but some of his decision-making in possession is poor. Conceded penalty, but redeemed himself with simple equaliser four minutes later. Then limped off 5

Tom Nichols: A tap-in goal was reward for a performance full of graft, but little guile. The Posh front three didn’t function at all well as a unit 5

Substitutes

Gwion Edwards: (for Da Silva Lopes, 75 mins) Another impressive cameo from the bench. Superb assist for winning goal 7.

Paul Taylor: (for Coulthirst, 75 mins) Freshness pepped Posh up a littl 6

Mark Tyler: (not used).

George Moncur: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Ricardo Santos: (not used).