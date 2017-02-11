PLAYER VERDICTS: Grant could be great, McGee was magic

New midfielder Anthony Grant took the individual honours from the Peterborough Telegraph as Peterborough United went down 1-0 at home to League One leaders Sheffield United today (February 11).

Peterborough Telegraph Posh writer Alan Swann paid Grant the compliment of a comparison with former club favourite Micah Hyde.

Tom Nichols of Peterborough United is booked by the match referee - Mandatory by-line: Peterborough United Football Club Ltd / PaperPix- 2017 - 16/17 - FOOTBALL - ABAX Stadium - Peterborough, Cambs - Peterborough United v Sheffield United

Posh skipper Chris Forrester was a second-half substitute, a disappointment on a day when Ireland manager Martin O’Neill was at the game.

Luke McGee: Pulled off a terrific stop to thwart James Hanson in the first half, and another pretty good one to deny the same player after the break. Handled crosses well. Good performance 7.5

Michael Smith: Posh didn’t generate enough possession for the stand-in skipper to join in too many attacks. Tested defensively by a vibrant attacking side who play with plenty of width, but just about coped 6.5

Jerome Binnom-Williams: He’s played solidly in the last two matches. I suspect there is more to come in an attacking sense, but against this calibre of opposition he had concentrate on his defensive work 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli in an aerial duel with Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell.

Dominic Ball: Understandably had the odd difficult moment in the air against the powerful Hanson, but Posh have signed a decent centre-back who is good in possession. A sound job when team came under pressure at the end of both halves 7

Ryan Tafazolli: He gains attention with his willingness to get on the end of every cross into the Posh penalty area. Didn’t always clear the ball effectively, but, considering the opposition, a good effort 7

Anthony Grant: He reminds me of Micah Hyde when he’s in possession as he usually moves the ball quickly and accurately. Lingers on the ball too often now and again, but he already looks like a smart signing. Good at winning free kicks when team needs to relieve pressure 8

Brad Inman: Tough game for someone who hasn’t started a first-match all season. Match was played at a quick tempo throughout, but he seemed to last his 86 minutes pretty well. Took no chances in possession 6

Gwion Edwards: A frustrating day as a poor touch often spoilt promising attacking positions. Good attitude and charged about the field as usual 5.5

Marcus Maddison: Anonymous in the first-half apart from a long-range free kick and he suffered from a clumsy technqiue and a couple of poor decisions after the break. Made the Blades goalkeeper pull off his one tricky save of the game with a 25 yarder towards the end 4.5

Tom Nichols: Couldn’t get into the game at all, apart from the caution he collected for a poor challenge. Off the pace and off form 4

Craig Mackail-Smith: His attitude and effort are great to behold, but he suffered because both of his attacking partners were so poor. Almost grabbed that 100th club goal with a crafty backheel, but he didn’t cause too many problems to a strong defence 5.5

Substitutes Chris Forrester: (for Edwards, 61 mins)

Junior Morias: (for Nichols, 62 mins)

Martin Samuelsen: (for Inman, 86 mins).

Andrew Hughes: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).

Lee Angol: (not used).