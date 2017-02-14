PLAYER VERDICTS: Edwards catches the eye as do goal-scoring defenders and a supersub

Gwion Edwards caught everyone’s eye as Peterborough United beat Shrewsbury 2-1 in League One at the ABAX Stadium tonight (February 14).

The Welsh midfielder tormented the visiting defence for long periods of the game and was a deserved recipient of the man-of-the-match champagne.

Posh substitute Paul Taylor shoots at the Shrewsbury goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Luke McGee: So close to saving his second Shrewsbury penalty of the season. Redundant for most of the game so little chance to impress 6

Michael Smith: Conceded a clear penalty, but it was an unfortunate handball offence rather than a silly one. Moved forward with purpose for a lot of the match, although his influence waned when he was switched to the left of a back three 6.5

Jerome Binnom-Williams: Not his best night. AWOL in the build-up to the Shrewsbury goal and slowed attacks down rather than using his undoubted pace to help exploit a weak defence. Sacrificed for an extra attacking player after the red card 5

Dominic Ball: His first career goal was a sweet moment for a decent defender. Good on the ball and a useful foil for big Tafazolli 7

Posh striker Junior Morias unleashes a shot at the Shrewsbury goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ryan Tafazolli: His goal was the result of a well-time run and leap from an accurate corner. Didn’t have a great deal of defending to do, but was solid when called upon 7

Anthony Grant: A classy, cool customer, although he came close to collecting his 11th caution of the season (one that bring a two-game suspension) in the second half. So good under pressure. Wins a lot of welcome free kicks. Picks the right pass more often than not 7.5

Chris Forrester: Okay first-half when he looked busy and highly motivated. Played quickly and positively, but not always with accuracy. Not so effective in the second-half 6

Gwion Edwards: Very pacy and lively performance from the sponsors’ (and Peterborough Telegraph’s) man-of-the-match. Played in a wide position and ran riot against a toiling left-back after the break so it was a surprise to see him substituted towards the end 8

Marcus Maddison: He delivered one free-kick that Edwards should have converted, but his theatrics are beginning to grate again. He played okay and it was a bold move to take him off with the team behind at half-time. It worked though 6

Junior Morias: Plays with great spirit and a wonderful attitude. His strength caused the occasional problem in the first-half when he also unleashed a couple of thunderous shots at goal. Little came off fo him after the break 6

Lee Angol: His physique gives him an edge over other strikers at the club, but he needs to start scoring. Good effort and pace at times, but couldn’t get shots off early enough. Chased long balls when necessary 6.5

Substitutes:

Paul Taylor: (for Maddison, 46 mins). Two assists and a lively, if very frustrating, presence 7

Craig Mackail-Smith: (for Binnom-Williams, 63 mins)

Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Edwards, 83 mins).

Tom Nichols: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).

Martin Samuelsen: (not used).

Jack Baldwin: (not used).