PLAYER VERDICTS: Captain Chris was class, Bostwick was a beast

Peterborough United manager Grant McCann raved about skipper Chris Forrester’s performance in today’s (January 2) 1-1 draw with Scunthorpe at the ABAX Stadium.

And with good reason. Forrester was outstanding in midfield against high-flying opponents.

Posh centre-back Ryan Tafazolli competes in the air with Scunthorpe's Charlie Goode. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The Peterborough Telegraph was also impressed with the dominant defensive display of Michael Bostwick.

Luke McGee: One remarkable double save in the first-half and one very important one on the final minutes. Beaten by the pace of a superb free-kick and one jittery moment under a high ball late on, but overall very good again 7.5

Michael Smith: Excellent cross led to the Posh equaliser and then popped up to make a terrific headed save off the goal-line. Strong defensive performance from the Northern Irishman 7

Andrew Hughes: Some fine positioning enabled the other Posh full-back to make another headed save off the line in the last minute. The odd difficult moment againt a pacy and tricky winger, but stuck to his task well 6.5

Posh substitute Lee Angol in action at Scunthorpe. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Michael Bostwick: Superb display at the heart of the Posh defence. Can’t remember a challenge in the air or on the deck that he didn’t win. Impressive 9

Ryan Tafazolli: Collected an early caution after one sloppy early moment, but he was very strong and competitive for the most part. This is a rock solid Posh centre-back pairing 7

Chris Forrester: Seemed to be in the thick of the action for 90 minutes. Pretty much ran the Posh show from midfield with a dymanic display full of athleticism and accurate passing. Outstanding 9

Gwion Edwards: An off day for the Welsh midfielder which ended early with a half-time substitution. A changed Posh system just didn’t work as the midfielders, apart from Forrester, lost possession too easily 5

Martin Samuelsen: Took too many touches on the ball which ruined a couple of promising second-half positions. Understandably rusty as hasn’t played much League football 5

Marcus Maddison: He tried hard up and down the right wing, but, aside from the odd cross, he didn’t cause enough problems for the home defence given the possession he enjoyed 5.5

Paul Taylor: Another frustrating day full of turns past opponents and wayward passes. Hauled off after 45 minutes 5

Junior Morias: A surprise to see him start. This was a big jump up in standard against a top defence at this level. He was anonymous in the first-half when up front on his own, but showed glimpses of potential after the break when partnered by Lee Angol 5

Substitutes Leo Da Silva Lopes: (for Edwards, 46 mins). Added energy and ball-winning ability to the Posh midfield 6

Lee Angol: (for Taylor, 46 mins) Added strength to the forward line. Put himself about 6

Tom Nichols: (for Morias, 80 mins).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Hayden White: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).