PLAYER VERDICTS: Captain Chris leads a fine all-round display

Peterborough United captain Chris Forrester delivered a display to leave to TV viewers drooling today (October 8).

Forrester stood out from a a very impressive crowd as Posh fought back from 1-0 down to beat Bury 3-1 for a first win in nine competitive matches.

Ryan Tafazolli (hand raised) leads the Posh march forward for a corner. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Luke McGee: It’s great to have a goalkeeper who is secure with hands and feet. Not overly-busy in this game, but he must be giving the back four great confidence 7

Hayden White: Shouldn’t blame him for the own goal and he recovered from that shaky start to play well enough. Joined in numerous attacks when he kept the ball well. Just needs to realise defensive concentration is required for 90 minutes 6.5

Andrew Hughes: Another strong showing from a combative left-back who likes to get to the ball first and who wins the vast majority of aerial challenges. Also got forward with conviction to deliver a couple of fine crosses 7.5

Jack Baldwin: The odd lapse when he tries to get balls he can’t get to, but he played strongly alongside Tafazolli. Posh are currently selecting from the three best central defenders they’ve had for a while 7

Posh striker Shaquile Coulthirst battles for the ball with Bury's Kelvin Etuhu. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Ryan Tafazolli: His good old fashioned no-nonsense defending is very effective. A big man who wins headers, but he’s no mucg on the deck either. Constantly pinched the ball off the dangerous James Vaughan in the second-half 7

Chris Forrester: Another class performance from the skipper highlighted by a quite brilliantly taken goal. Ran the show from the base of the midfield diamond with his precision passing and expert reading of the game 9

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Crikey what a talent Posh have in this 17 year-old. He’s really coming of age this season and he was superb today. Very athletic and tricky, almost scored following a superb individual run into the Bury penalty area. Plays with a huge smile on his face 8

Gwion Edwards: Quiet before the break, but he is still running when others have given up. Created the key second goal 7

Marcus Maddison: He was often trying to work in congested midfield areas, but he found enough space to take his goal with the confidence of a top quality player performing at the top of his game. Limped off and needs wrapping in cotton wool as he’s a key man 7

Shaquile Coulthirst: Encouraging return to action for the forgotten striker. His speed and work ethic occupied the Bury back four allowing the Posh midfielders to enjoy more space than normal. Hit the post with a header and tracked back effectively when necessary 7

Tom Nichols: He must have loved having some striker support. Had a hand in all three goals and the last one was the result of his sheer persistance. He has some lovely touches in and around the opposition penalty area. Shame he couldn’t find the goal his display deserves 7.5

Substitutes:

George Moncur: (for Maddison 73 mins).

Callum Chettle: (for Forrester, 81 mins).

Paul Taylor: (for Nichols, 86 mins).

Deon Moore: (not used).

Michael Bostwick: (not used).

Nathan Oduwa: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).