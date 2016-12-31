PLAYER VERDICTS: Bostwick was top of the bill, Maddison was a great support act

Michael Bostwick was probably the Peterborough United man-of-the-match even before he grabbed a last-gasp leveller in the 1-1 home draw with Coventry in League One today (December 31).

Centre-back partner Ryan Tafazolli and substitute Marcus Maddison also played well in a disappointing overall performance.

Posh saviour Michael Bostwick sent this late header from a corner wide against Coventry. Photo: Michael Bostwick.

Luke McGee: Might have come off his line to stop the Coventry goal, but most of the blame lay elsewhere. Little other opportunity to show off his skills 6

Michael Smith: Fatal hesitation as a cross came into the Posh penalty area enabled Jordan Willis to prod Coventry in front. Was then given a real tough afternoon by dashing left-winger Kyel Reid. 5

Andrew Hughes: Very poor in possession and he had plenty of it. Not troubled defensively, but Posh needed a better attacking outlet on the left-hand side 5

Michael Bostwick: His well-taken goal arrived just after he’d been named sponsors’ man-of-the-match. Powerful defensive effort with the exception of a couple of poor challenges. He collected his seventh caution of the season 7.5

Coventry goalkeeper Lee Burge dives on the ball before Michael Bostwick can pounce. Photo: David Lowndes.

Ryan Tafazolli: Commanding in the air and looked to be positive in possession at every opportunity. Almost scored late on 7

Chris Forrester: He was the one trying hardest to drive the team out of a collective stupor. His passing was a very mixed bag, but the captain led by example throughout with his attitude 6.5

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Nothing he tried in the first-half came off. He veers from excellent to poor seemingly on a game-to-game basis. This was a bad one before he was substituted midway through the second half 5

Gwion Edwards: Can’t fault his energy or workrate, but he was not as bright on the ball as normal. Kept going for 94 minutes though 6

Paul Taylor: One of those frustrating days when he gave the ball away regularly with a poor pass or wayward cross or shot. And when he does lose the ball, the opposition are usually in a great position to counter attack 5

Lee Angol: His physical approach gives Posh a better chance of holding the ball up, but sometimes he should just try and win a header rather than back into a defender and risk conceding a free kick. Still running strongly at the end of the game, but a below average display 5.5

Tom Nichols: He makes intelligent runs, but again there was no threat of a goal and he wasted an excellent first-half opportunity to set up a goal for Angol. Substituted and starting place must now be at risk 5

Substitutes:

Marcus Maddison: (for Taylor, 65 minutes) Changed the game with the quality of his crossing. Superb assist for the Posh goal 7

Callum Chettle: (for Da Silva Lopes, 67 minutes): Gave the side some forward momentum 6.5

Shaquile Coulthirst: (for Nichols, 73 mins): Pace worried the visiting defence. Fine pass to start the move for the Posh goal 6

Hayden White: (not used).

Jerome Binnom-Williams: (not used).

Brad Inman: (not used).

Mark Tyler: (not used).