PLAYER VERDICTS: A treble, but no man-of-the-match award for Danny

Danny Lloyd stole the show with a hat-trick in tonight’s (November 15) 5-0 FA Cup first round replay at Tranmere.

But it wasn’t enough to take the man-of-the-match award from the Peterborough Telegraph.

That honour went to Marcus Maddison who took the game by the scruff of the neck in the second half.

Conor O’Malley: He must be close to starting a League One match. He’s safe, secure, good hands, good reactions, kicks well. Quiet tonight, but alert enough to make saves when required 7

Jack Baldwin: Solid display at right-back for most of the game. Scored with a simple header and his only error arrived when match was won and O’Malley rescued him anyway 7

Steven Taylor: Yet another faultess display, this time as part of a two-man central defence. Reads the game so well and makes defending look easy as a result 7.5

Ryan Tafazolli: He’s going through a prime spell of form. Excellent at defending set pieces, but dominant in the air all over the pitch. Strolled through the game 7

Leo Da Silva Lopes: Set two golden opportunities up for Marriott that were spurned and clearly enjoyed his return to a midfield position 7

Andrew Hughes: Most impressive before the break when his surges forward caught the eye. He was more defensive after the break and was rock solid. Gwion Edwards wasn’t missed which is huge compliment 7.5

Anthony Grant: Ran the show from his place at the base of a midfield diamond. A key player in whatever formation Posh choose to use 8

Michael Doughty: Picked up an early yellow card for poor challenge, but the game panned out in such a way he could cruise until his second-half substitution 6

Marcus Maddison: A terrific response to the issues from the weekend game. Two assists and a goal in seven second half minutes and generally unplayable when he started running at defenders. 8.5

Danny Lloyd: His finishing was explosive and very skilled. Didn’t always link up play successfully, but quite a night for the local lad 8

Jack Marriott: He stretched and harried the home defence, but his finishing was poor by his standards, Denied twice by keeper and then missed a sitter early in the second-half before he was taken off 6

Substitutes:

Jermaine Anderson: (For Doughty, 68 mins).

Idris Kanu: (for Marriott, 68 mins).

Chris Forrester: (for Tafazolli, 77 mins).

Jonathan Bond: (not used)

Sam Cartwright: (not used).

Callum Chettle: (not used).

Alex Penny: (not used).