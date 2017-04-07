Search

Peterborough United sixth highest spenders on agents/intermediaries in League One

The Abax Stadium

The Abax Stadium

Peterborough United spent the sixth highest amount of money on agents and intermediaries out of all League One clubs, according to new figures released by the FA.

Posh spent £148,900 between February 2, 2016 and January 31, 2017, far below the £608,465 spent by struggling Charlton and £496,605 by rivals MK Dons.

The top two in the division, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers, spent more than £280,000 each, followed by bottom club Coventry City which spent £237,814.

The club which spent the least amount of money was Oldham Athletic. The Latics paid out a paltry £4,430.

In total, League One clubs paid out just over £3 million.

In the Premier League, Manchester City spent more than £26 million, slightly more than Chelsea and £7 million more than Manchester United.

In the Championship, Newcastle were the biggest spenders, forking out nearly £10.5 million, while only Portsmouth in League Two spent more than Posh.

Pompey paid out £175,344, while Hartlepool were the only club in the top five divisions not to spend any money on agents or intermediaries.

Incredibly, non-league side Forest Green Rovers in the National League splashed out £174,613 which was more than 19 League One clubs.