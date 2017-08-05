MATCH VERDICTS: The name is Bond, Jonathan Bond

New Peterborough United goalkeeper Jonathan Bond introduced himself to the club’s fanbase in thrilling fashion today (August 5).

Bond, who is on loan from Reading until January, was a deserved winner of the sponsors’ man-of-the-match bubbly after producing some fine saves in a 2-1 League One win over Plymouth at the ABAX Stadium.

Posh midfielder Anthony Grant in the thick of the action as usual against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh manager Grant McCann said: “Jonathan was excellent. You can see why he was at the top of our list to replace Luke McGee this season.

“He is agile, he has great reflexes and he is prepared to dominate his area. There is still work to be done on his distribution, but he was outstanding.

“People shouldn’t think he won us the game though. Their goalkeeper made two remarkable saves in the second-half and but for him we might have gone on to win three or four nil.”

Jonathan Bond: A superb debut. A stunning double save in the first-half and then two cracking stops after the break. Kicking is weak, but he more than made up for that in this game. 8.5

Steve Taylor: Looked solid enough on the right-side of a back three after a dodgy early moment when he let a dangerous ball bounce away from him. Played very safely on the ball which is no bad thing for a defender 6

Jack Baldwin: One second-half howler aside when he lost possession and was rescued by his goalkeeper, the skipper was pretty dominant, especially in the air. 6.5

Ryan Tafazolli: Played as the left-sided central defender and after getting caught out by the pace of Jake Jervis in the second minute, he settled down to play very well. His confidence in possession was very encouraging 7.

Leo Da Silva Lopes: He’ll take the credit for the first Posh goal of the season when his first-time cross deflected off a defender into the net. Very much a work in progress as a wing-back as he was caught on a few occasions very high up the pitch 6.5

Gwion Edwards: Worked hard, but not seen in possession enough. He should be a threat with his pace and attacking instinct from a wing-back position. One scuffed shot wide in the first-half. Popped up at the back post to help create a golden opportunity for Jack Marriott after the break 6

Anthony Grant: He’s a very clever player, one who is adept at winning fouls to ease pressure defensively. Good in possession for the most part as he moved the ball on quickly and efficiently 7

Michael Doughty: He continues to look like a decent recruit. Good engine to get up and down the field. Breaks up opposing attacks and helps create good attacking moments for his own side. Should have scored at 2-0 7

Marcus Maddison: Quiet until coming alive to set up two gilt-edged scoring opportunities in quick succession when Posh were two goals ahead. Lost possession for Plymouth goal and, sadly, the irritating theatrics were again evident 6

Junior Morias: Worked his socks off for the team and took his goal well. Otherwise found space hard to come by against a resolute back four 6

Jack Marriott: The odd flash of pace promises much for the future. Created a goal for his strike partner by showing strength in the tackle and good vision. Team fed him too many straight balls when his strength will be running at, and in behind, defenders 6

Substitutes:

Idris Kanu: (for Morias, 68 mins)

Danny Lloyd: (for Maddison, 81 mins)

Josh Tibbetts: (not used).

Andrew Hughes: (not used).

Lewis Freestone: (not used).

Chris Forrester: (not used).

Liam Shephard: (not used).