MATCH REPORT: Nuneaton 3, Peterborough United 5: Nine goals in two games for ‘the entertainers’

Are the entertainers back? Certainly pre-season has started with a bang for Peterborough United.

Nine goals scored and four conceded in two games against teams from the North and South of the National League bucks the belief that friendlies are more boring than a party political broadcast.

New Posh signing Michael Doughty lets fly at Nuneaton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And Posh could easily have been awarded three penalties on a soggy night in the midlands, but for the charitable nature of the officials to the home side.

Posh started well, fell asleep in the middle of the match and then finished in style. Manager Grant McCann, despite the ordinariness of the opposition, should be pleased that five different goalscorers struck tonight and six players have found the back of the net in the opening three hours of the summer.

Conditions at Nuneaton could hardly have been more different to the heat experienced in Saturday’s (July 8) 4-1 win at St Albans, but it was Posh who sent a chill down home spines by forging into an early 2-0 lead.

A fine finish from Junior Morias, after a lovely pass from Ricky Miller, in the third minute was soon followed by Miller’s own delightful finish on 12 minutes. Perhaps it was too easy for Posh as they conceded a penalty for a push 10 minutes before the break and then another goal before half-time, both of them credited to Billy Daniels.

Callum Chettle in action for Posh against his former club Nuneaton. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Nuneaton then delivered a lovely finish of their own to take a 3-2 lead through Alex Henshaw midway through the second-half, but that awoke the second-half team - McCann again fielded two separate XIs for 45 minutes apiece - and the response was impressive.

Within minutes Tom Nichols set up teenager Morgan Penfold for a well-taken equaliser and the pair combined again enabling Nichols to finish well from an acute angle.

But the best was saved to the end as summer signing Michael Doughty unleashed a 20-yard cracker into the top corner.

Gwion Edwards limped off towards the end of the first half.

Posh midfielder Chris Forrester on the ball at Nuneaton.

Posh first-half: Jonathan Bond, Gwion Edwards (sub Jack Gurney), Ryan Tafazolli, Jack Baldwin, Sam Cartwright, Lewis Freestone, Chris Forrester, Callum Chettle, Ricky Miller, Marcus Maddison, Junior Morias.

Posh second-half: Josh Tibbetts, Andrew Hughes, Michael Bostwick, Liam Shephard, Anthony Grant, Morgan Penfold, Leo Da Silva Lopes, Michael Doughty, Danny Lloyd, Andrea Borg, Tom Nichols.

Goals; Posh - Morias (3 mins), Miller (12 mins), Penfold (69 mins), Nichols (71 mins), Doughty (89 mins)

Nuneaton - Daniels (36 mins & 42 mins), Henshaw (67 mins).